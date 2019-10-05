Missing Detroit man dropped off at gas station back in May

45-year-old Jason Strine was dropped off at the gas station back in May and hasn’t been seen since, police are asking for your assistance in locating him.

Jason was last seen on Sunday May 12, 2019 around 9:00 p.m. when his mother dropped him off at a gas station at E. Davison and Conant.

He’s described as a 45-year-old white man, last seen wearing a black fedora hat with white pin stripes, a black leather jacket, black and gray argyle sweater, black pants and black shoes.

If anyone has seen Jason or knows of his whereabouts they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Eleventh Precinct at (313)-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp.

