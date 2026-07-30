Missing: Novi police search for vulnerable adult with mental illness

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Novi police are asking the public for assistance finding a missing 61-year-old man battling mental illness.

The backstory:

Dennis Hudgins left his home on Jamestowne Road. located near 10 Mile Road and Taft at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. His direction after leaving, is unknown.

Hudgens has schizoaffective disorder and relies on multiple prescribed antipsychotic medications.

Police say he does not have access to a vehicle, a cell phone, or a way of obtaining money.

Hudgins is described as a white man, who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 300 pounds. He is bald and wears glasses.

What you can do:

If the missing Dennis Hudgins is located or if anyone has any information related to where he was last seen or might be, contact the Novi Police Department at 248-348-7100.