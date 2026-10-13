Missing: Woman goes missing after car crash in Huron Township, believed endangered

The Brief Search efforts for a woman missing since Saturday after a car crash are ongoing by police. The Southgate woman's vehicle was found after a crash in a Huron Township resident's backyard. Kimberly McGrath is believed to be without her phone and investigators are concerned she may have been injured.



A 43-year-old Southgate woman has been missing since Saturday, causing Huron Township police to issue an alert.

Timeline:

Kimberly Noel McGrath was last seen at 5:34 p.m. on Saturday after a crash in the backyard of a residence in the 18000 block of Hannan Road.

The Huron Township resident on Hannan Road reported that the driver of the vehicle couldn't be located at the scene.

McGrath, believed to be without her phone, wasn't at her residence in Southgate. Family members told police they hadn't heard from her since Friday, Oct. 9.

Search Efforts For Kimberly McGrath

Dig deeper:

A search has been ongoing to find her, with the Huron Township Fire Department conducting a water search in the Huron River.

Investigators have conducted a ground search using canine units, while aerial efforts using drones have also been ongoing with the combined efforts of Michigan State Police, Huron Township police and MetroParks police.

All efforts have come up unsuccessful.

What they're saying:

Everette Robbins, Huron Township public safety director, is urging residents to be on the lookout and report anything they may know which could help locate her.

"Our fear is that Kimberly could be injured from the crash," he said. "Our number one priority is to locate her and make sure she is safe. We ask residents who live in that area to check their outbuildings or anywhere on your property where an injured person may seek shelter.

"We continue to investigate and use every resource available to us. Her family desperately wants her home, so if you know where she is, please call us."

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Huron Township police at 734-753-4400.