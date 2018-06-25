Mac, Cheese & Beer event Downriver June 29
Enjoy samples of food and desserts from over 15 local restaurants and caterers at Mac, Cheese & Beer + Dueling Pianos event on June 29 in Southgate.
Southgate pizzeria takes aim at world record with massive pizza
A Michigan pizza shop is trying to make its mark with a massive pie.
Rocky Horror Picture Show viewing party at Mallie's
Steve Mallie, the chef and owner of Mallie's Sports Grill and Bar, and Sandy Garbovan from An Amazing Woman Foundation join us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.
Fight leads to fatal shooting at workplace in Southgate; man charged
The suspect, whose body shook so badly throughout his entire arraignment that his handcuffs were rattling, maintains his innocence.