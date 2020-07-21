Mom, 2-year-old daughter injured in Monday night shooting in Detroit

A mom and her 2-year-old daughter were injured in a double shooting late Monday night.

Around 10 p.m., two four-door grey vehicles drove by a house located on the 8500 Block of Terry Street when someone inside began firing multiple shots at several people in front of the residence.

The older victim, a 36-year-old woman was struck and her daughter was grazed during the incident.

After being taken to a hospital, the mom was listed in temporary serious condition and the 2-year-old was listed in stable condition.

Police are still investigating the west side incident and ask anyone with any knowledge of the shooting to please contact them.

Following a brutal string of violence over the weekend where seven people died amid more than 30 incidents of shootings, Detroit Police found themselves responding to more carnage Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Earlier Tuesday, a 28-year-old man was driving a Dodge Dart on the John C. Lodge Freeway when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up next to him and a passenger behind the driver's seat started firing. Two shots were discharged and the man was hit.

He drove to the 3300 Block of Vinewood where police and medics were called. He's also listed in stable condition.