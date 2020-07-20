Violent weekend in Detroit: seven killed, 15 shootings and stabbing calls, two quadruple shootings

article

Detroit Police Chief James Craig will discuss a particularly violent weekend during a press conference Monday afternoon.

Police have released details of 14 different shootings or stabbings from Saturday through early Monday morning, including two quadruple shootings and 7 total deaths.

Craig will speak at 3 p.m. on Monday to give information on the violent weekend. You can watch it in the player below. Scroll below the player for details on all the cases FOX 2 is aware of, as of 11:30 Monday morning.

SATURDAY

Fatal stabbing

Advertisement

The violent weekend started at 1:20 a.m. on Saturday when police were called to a fight on Pacific Street, on the city's southwest side. According to a police, a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death and a 42-year-old man was also stabbed and has been hospitalized.

Police said they took a 46-year-old woman into custody and are still investigating the stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at ‪313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Non-fatal shooting on Log Cabin

Just ten minutes after that call, police were called to a shooting on Log Cabin Street near Puritan Ave where a 34-year-old man who was standing outside and talking to another person when a car pulled up and shot him.

He was hospitalized with serious injuries. Police said they do not have any suspect information and are asking anyone who knows something to call Detroit Police Department's Eighth Precinct at ‪313-596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Woman killed on east side

Around 2:55 Saturday morning, police said they were called to a shooting on Wilshire, just southwest of Outer Drive and Dickerson Ave. According to Detroit Police, a 35-year-old woman was shot and killed by a 34-year-old man that she allegedly knew.

The suspect left in a dark blue or purple Chevy Caprice with chrome wheels. Police did not provide any other details and are asking anyone with more information to call Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at ‪313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Gas station shooting

From 3 p.m. until after 8 p.m., police didn't report any shootings or stabbings. That changed at 8:15 when police said a man pulled into a gas station on Linwood and was shot at multiple times.

EMTs arrived and took him to the hospital where he's listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Twelfth Precinct at ‪313-596-1240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Southfield Freeway shooting

Around 10:15 Saturday night, Michigan State Police were called to a report of motorcyclists blocking traffic and 5 or 6 men with guns on the Southfield Freeway near McNichols but nothing was found. Other calls said the location was Southfield Freeway and Joy Road, where police said motorcyclists took off and shell casings.

One suspect was arrested by MSP and the freeway was shut down for a time for the investigation. A possible shooting victim was found but no injuries were reported.

16-year-old carjacked

A 16-year-old was carjacked around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday. Police said it happened in the 5700 block of Nottingham when a 16-year-old boy met up with a 19-year-old man who pulled a weapon, fired a shot, and then took the teen's 2008 Chevy Impala.

The victim is being described as a Black male, with short wavy hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Unit at ‪313-596-2555, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

East Warren drive-by shooting

Detroit Police were called to a drive-by shooting around 10:45 Saturday night in the area of East Warren and Cadillac. According to police, a 33-year-old man was driving a 2007 Mercedes when a green Dodge Challenger pulled up and someone started shooting.

The victim kept driving and stopped in the 4800 block of Gray before police and medics were called. The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Fifth at ‪313-596-5540, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

60-year-old woman shot on porch during rolling gunfire

At 11:20 p.m., police were called to another shooting in the 14000 block of Whitcomb between Grand River and Schoolcraft where a 60-year-old woman was shot while sitting on her porch. Police said two unknown vehicles drove by and starting shooting at each other.

The woman was grazed by a bullet and was hospitalized for her injuries.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Second at ‪313-596-5240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Man killed inside store after argument

The last shooting of the day came just before midnight on West 7 Mile Road near Prairie. Police said the 26-year-old victim got into an argument inside a store when the shooter pulled a gun and shot and killed him.

The suspect was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jean shorts and left in a light blue Cadillac Escalade.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at ‪313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

SUNDAY

Victim shot during fight over gun

The violence didn't end Sunday morning. At 12:30 a.m., police said a 47-year-old woman got into an altercation with a man in the 19100 block of Evergreen when a 58-year-old man intervened. The suspect left but came back with a gun and pointed it at the victim.

During a struggle over the gun, the suspect shot the victim and left in a blue Chevy Malibu.

The victim was hospitalized in temporary serious condition.

Police said they have a suspect, identified him at 63-year-old Ronald Uriel. If anyone Uriel, or has information regarding this crime, they are asked to contact Detroit Police Department's Eighth Precinct by calling 313-596-5840 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP

Man shot on Southwest side

Exaclty an hour later, around 2:10, police said a 23-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in the 7800 block of Senator.

Police said the circumstances of the shooting are unknown and anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Fourth Precinct at ‪313-596-5440, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Man critically injured on west side

Detroit Police said a 32-year-old man was critically injured around 5:30 Sunday morning in a shooting near Grand River and Plymouth.

The victim was shot and privately taken to the hospital but police said they have no other details on the shooting. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct at ‪313-596-5240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Unknown man found shot to death

A little before 4 p.m., police said a man was found shot to death near Fullerton and Sorrento. Police said the man is a John Doe and had no other information on the shooting.

Anyone with details is asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at ‪313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Four teens shot during birthday celebration

In the first quadruple shooting of the weekend, Detroit Police said four teens between the ages of 15 and 17 were shot around 6:40 p.m. According to police, someone pulled up in a neon green Dodge Challenger or Charger on Meuse Street, near Morang Ave and Cadieux, on the east side and started shooting.

Police said the teens were celebrating a birthday during the shooting.

Two of the teens were critically injured, the other two are in temporary-serious condition.

Police said they have no other description of the suspect, aside from the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

Three killed at coney island quadruple shooting

Around 11 p.m., in the second quadruple shooting in seven hours, Detroit Police said three men were killed and a fourth was critically injured at Eagles Coney Island in the 9100 block of Dexter near Joy Road.

An employee said they didn't hear any argument or fighting that led up to the shooting. All they heard were gunshots.

Early Monday morning, police arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting at an alley on Tennyson near Oakland Parkway.