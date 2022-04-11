Monroe County Jail officer uses Narcan on himself after drug exposure

article

A corrections officer at the Monroe County Jail suffered drug exposure while searching a suspect's personal items Saturday and had to use Narcan.

A white powdery substance was released into the air and the officer inadvertently inhaled it. He immediately felt affected with numbness in his lower extremities and a metallic taste in his mouth.

"The officer’s vitals were checked and shown to be elevated. The officer administered himself 4mg of Narcan and was taken to ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital and treated," according to a release.

The 36-year-old officer returned to work the same day while the substance was collected and sent to be lab tested. It could result in more charges for the suspect, who was booked on vehicle theft charges.

