More than 150 iPads donated by FOX 2 viewers helping isolated COVID-19 patients at DMC

Rob Wolchek spent another couple of days picking up iPads from people. Regular folks who want to help out sick patients suffering from the scary, isolating COVID-19.

This lady in Allen Park donated two iPads, and so did a gentleman in Warren.

"It's not often we can help someone out, but I'm glad we can this time," he said.

"I'm glad you can too, thank you so much," said Wolchek

"You've got a great program going," he said. "Keep up the great work and stay safe."

While Wolchek has been happy to pick up iPads from those who'd rather stay safe and stay at home, most of the iPads we've gotten donated have been dropped off at UPS stores around metro Detroit.

"When customers come in here, they say 'This is for the COVID patients' and they already have them wiped clean and ready to go," said a UPS worker. "We wrap them in three layers of bubble wrap so they're nice safe and secure and ready to go right to the patient."

On this day, Wolchek has another 50 to 60. All of them were ready for delivery to the Detroit Medical Center for use by patients being hospitalized in isolation suffering from coronavirus.

From the Livonia UPS store to Harper Hutzel Hospital in downtown Detroit.

To think, when Wolchek started this drive just a few weeks ago he thought we might get five to 10 iPads - instead, we got more than 150.

"These iPads are going to be making a difference for the patients and the families who need them as a vehicle to communicate with one another," said Dr. Rudolph Valentino, Detroit Medical Center. "It's not the same because the visitor restrictions keep the families away to try to help control this pandemic. (So) these iPads are a wonderful tool to get us to the finish line. Thank you so much."

And thank you to the UPS stores who let FOX 2 use their stores as drop-offs, packaging and handling the iPads while never asked for a thing back.

But especially, we would like to thank all of our wonderful viewers who came together to help make this so successful and your generous donations are helping to make sick patients lives a little bit better.