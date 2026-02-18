Ypsilanti explosion may have been cause by a forklift hitting a gas line, sources say

The Brief A building explosion in Ypsilanti was possibly due to a forklift striking a gas line, according to sources. Three workers are recovering after the explosion.



Several workers are recovering Wednesday night after an explosion at a printing company in Ypsilanti Township after a gas line was hit, according to first responders.

Big picture view:

Three workers are recovering and investigators are digging deeper into the cause. However, sources did tell FOX 2 a forklift struck a gas line, prompting an explosion that triggered the partial collapse of the roof and some walls in the back of the building of a company known as "EFI" or Electronics for Imaging.

It’s a printing business on James L Hart Pkwy, a large industrial complex.

Huron Valley Ambulance says two people were transported to nearby hospitals and are in stable condition. Another one is stable after being treated at the scene.

FOX 2 spoke with a worker who thanked his manager for evacuating his colleagues just in time.

"The whole building is like a tuna can. It’s shredded, and it had a big old puff when we were back there," said EFI worker, Dion Raglin. "We started smelling gas and stuff, and then he got us out right before all of it and then the other three went back in to verify because we have people that work in the front too. (There’s) the front part and then the warehouse part. The people that got injured was the people that work in the warehouse."

"Right now there’s concern of some hazardous materials that was in the building," said Ypsilanti Township Fire Chief Steven Densmore. "We have our county HAZMAT team here doing some checking on that. So far everything’s come back negative from the outside and the storm drain, any issues that’s going on there."

What's next:

The Ypsilanti Township Fire Chief says they have teams monitoring air quality and will continue doing so for some time to make sure all remains clear.