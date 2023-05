Motor City Comic Con is going on for one more day as the annual pop culture convention continues this weekend.

The show will be ongoing until 5 p.m. May 21. Find ticket information at this link

The fun is happening at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

See more things to do in around Michigan under FOX 2's Things To Do section

Everything from anime and artists to panels and sketches will be going on. See more here.