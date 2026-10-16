Motorcyclist dies in crash, leading police on chase of speeds over 100 mph Downriver

The Brief A high-speed chase of a reckless driving motorcyclist ended in a fatal crash Friday morning. The suspect fled from Wyandotte police, drove at speeds over 100 mph and veered into oncoming traffic at times. Chief Archie Hamilton said the tragic crash could have been avoided, if the suspect submitted to an initial traffic stop by officers.



A motorcyclist is dead after leading police on a high-speed chase in the early morning hours of Friday.

The backstory:

The pursuit, in which the motorcyclist hit speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, ended in a crash in Riverview.

The crash scene was near railroad tracks at W Jefferson in the 18200 block, near Payne Street.

Police: Motorcyclist fled from stop

What they're saying:

Wyandotte Police Chief Archie Hamilton said the speeding suspect was driving into oncoming traffic at the time of the pursuit.

"One of our officers did try to stop that motorcyclist. He fled, it was a high-speed pursuit," Hamilton said. "It was actually a short pursuit."

Hamilton said the tragedy didn't have to happen.

"Our thoughts are with the family, you know, this is a young person and this is the issue with running from the police," he said. "It's very dangerous, you have to pull over, and I mean we have, we need stricter penalties for it, you know, to deter people like this young man because it's extremely dangerous to the public.

"And as you can see, it's extremely dangerous for the people who are doing it – and it's not worth it."

Police have not released information regarding the driver as of yet.

The Source: Information for this report is from the Wyandotte Police Department.

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