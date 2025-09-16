The Brief A Novi-based tuxedo rental business went out of business, stranding some on the cusp of getting married soon. Multiple couples preparing for their wedding learned the news just days before the big day, forcing them to look elsewhere. A woman who knows the owner of My Suit Club who communicated with the customers, told FOX 2 they can expect refunds.



All the stress, all the planning, and all the expectations for a couple's big day can't contend with disruptions that will inevitably arrive as a wedding occasion nears.

That's the experience that more than a few couples had in Metro Detroit when a tuxedo rental service based in Novi informed them they had gone out of business.

Big picture view:

Heather Runyon and Steve Moss have been planning for this weekend for months. Despite the mania that comes with wedding planning, the future bride and groom believed they had accounted for every possible contingency.

Then they got a call.

"The tuxedos aren’t going to be delivered because the place has gone out of business. I’m like, ‘what do you mean out of business?’" said Moss. "We have paid for tuxedos and have all these gentlemen that need them."

My Suit Club in Novi, the service that Moss and other expectant groomsmen had used for their wedding attire, abruptly closed up shop. The last-minute rush to find new clothes was an inconvenience. But the thousands of dollars in deposits now in question only made it worse.

"We’ve had a few different snafus happen and this was kind of the moment that took the cake," said Runyon.

Local perspective:

Another afflicted couple is Adam Rosenberg and his fiancé Courtney, who are getting married in two weeks. The news of My Suit Club going out of business blindsided them.

"I actually heard from the owner two to three weeks ago and he said everything was ordered, it’d be here tomorrow," said Rosenberg. "I could come pick everything up, I wasn’t worried about it. Then I get a phone call yesterday saying the place has closed down."

The call came from a woman named Megan, who said she's not affiliated with My Suit Club. She was also the caller who gave Moss the bad news.

Both he and Rosenberg told FOX 2 Megan had little information for them after telling them the company was going out of business.

"She had no idea if I was getting my suit still. When I asked about a refund, she dodged the question 10 times before I buckled down and said ‘you need to tell me outright if I’m getting my money back or not’ and she still couldn’t do that," said Moss.

Moss said Megan did have a solution for him: go to a different place to get their tuxedo.

"She’s like you can go there and buy new tuxedos. As I’m pausing I’m like ‘what do you mean buy new tuxedos?’" he said, having already shelled out thousands of dollars.

The other side:

FOX 2 reached out to Megan to get her side of the story,

"The owner currently is incapacitated and there’s no way to get a hold of him," she said, declining to give details due to laws against disclosing someone's health.

She was apologetic, telling FOX 2 she was a friend of the owner and that she had received some merchandise. She also had good news about people getting their money back.

"Yes - refunds will be received by each individual. I don’t know what the timeline looks like. I just don’t have answers for that because this just happened to me within the last 24 hours," she said.