Neither Harris or Trump endorsed by Arab American News for 2024 election

The publisher of the Arab American News is making major headlines Wednesday night with a presidential endorsement announcement - or more to the point, its non-endorsement.

"That’s why we have decided not to endorse both Harris and Trump - because all we’ve been hearing from them - either insult or lip service," said Osama Siblani.

Siblani told FOX 2 that his paper and the Arab American Political Action Committee will not endorse either presidential candidate over ongoing frustrations with both campaigns not adequately addressing the growing crisis in the Middle East - after one year of Israel’s war in Gaza.

Since then the death and destruction which has now spilled into Lebanon, has been endless.

"I can tell you frankly that I have not been able to sleep in a few days," he said. "Things are pretty bad in this community. A lot of people are hurt."

For the last year the Trump campaign has worked for the Arab-American vote - with former President Trump insisting that the war never would have happened in the first place if he was in office now.

Area Muslims have also been critical of the Biden - Harris Administration for backing Israel’s right to defend itself, with not enough focus on the humanitarian crisis developing in the war’s wake.

"Of course, we’re not happy with Trump but what Biden and Harris has done in the last 12 months is a horrible situation," Siblani said.

Ahmed Ghanim is Metro Detroiter and former Democrat candidate for office.

"The campaign did not engage with the Arabs and Muslim community in a meaningful solution to find even how they draft their statement," he said. "Even how they get out their approach, how they approach the idea - the Muslims are not included at all."

FOX 2: "Are you talking about both campaigns or the Harris campaign?"

"Both campaigns," he said.

Ghanim says he tried to address his concerns at Vice President Harris’ Royal Oak rally with Republican former Congresswoman Liz Cheney on Monday - but says he was kicked out without being given a reason.

His video of officials asking him to leave went viral online, all the while adding that - he still has no explanation for why.

"If they are not offering an explanation I can say because what I represent as a Muslim and what I represent as a leader in the community, that has some concerns about the direction of the party."

He says he understands why the Arab American News refuses to back either major candidate especially now.

