Nessel weighs in on grassroots effort for blocking political donations to DTE, Consumers

The Brief A grassroots group has raised $40,000 in an effort to ban political donations from DTE and Consumers. The group, Michiganders for Money Out of Politics, wants to get a proposal on the ballot by 2026. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel was asked about the efforts by Tim Skubick.



The group - Michiganders for Money Out of Politics - trying to prevent Consumers Energy and DTE Energy from donating money into legislative races, raised just over $40,000.

But in a new twist, Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel has entered the debate

When asked if she would sign the petition, as attorney general she would not just in case her department gets involved in a legal case over the ballot issue.

"I'm not saying anything about this particular proposal and I'm not going to become involved in it," she said. "But theoretically, do I support that as a policy move? Then yes. I think it's a good idea."

The giant utilities argue they have a right to participate in the political system. And since none of the contributions come from rate payers, they will fight this.

But Nessel counters if you want lower utility rates and improved service when you need it most, this should be done.

"Just take them out completely of the political gift-giving or at a minimum, make sure that people know exactly who they are donating to and how much in terms of these dark money PACs," she said.

Just how many of these petition drives make it to the ballot is one thing. And if they get there it is another thing altogether, which ones will be approved by voters.