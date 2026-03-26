New Detroit housing project to add 52 affordable units in Jefferson-Chalmers

The Brief A new housing project in Detroit will feature 52 affordable apartments. This affordable housing project could mean rent can be as low as $351 a month. A celebration ceremony was held where Mayor Mary Sheffield and Councilwoman Latisha Johnson spoke to the media.



A new affordable housing project is coming to Detroit’s historic Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood. The Jefferson Apartments will feature 52 units with the goal of offering affordable rent to Detroit residents with lower incomes.

Big picture view:

The giant excavator is now out, and that means change is going down right in Detroit’s historic Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood.

Workers are currently building a 52-unit affordable housing complex called the Jefferson Avenue Apartments right on East Jefferson. It's a big deal for the residents who live in the area who say that they’ve been waiting for some change and waited to see some housing projects finally make it onto Jefferson.

This affordable housing project could mean rent can be as low as $351 a month.

A celebration ceremony was held where Mayor Mary Sheffield and Councilwoman Latisha Johnson spoke to the media.

"This is a model project of how it can get done," said Sheffield. "Not only are you providing housing for residents at 30, 50, and 60 percent of the area's median income, you’re also providing supportive services in the community, as you mentioned, which I think is critical and key."

"This is the ideal location. You have schools across the street," said Johnson. "You have clinics down the street, and you have a grocery store. We’re not far from the water. Everything that a family needs, a family can access here at this location. So I hope this spurs additional development in this corridor."

What's next:

Obviously, construction work is already underway and is expected to wrap up in 2027. That’s when they’re going to have the ability to put that leasing information out if you want to be a part of this project.