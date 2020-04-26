New executive order that focuses on protecting grocery store employees and consumers 

Another executive order was handed down from Lansing Sunday. This time for you, consumers, and essential employees at grocery stores and pharmacies.

The Governor directed the order at employers to enforce.

First, checkout employees must wear some kind of face mask covering their nose and mouth. Both employees and customers need to keep that 6-foot barrier as much as possible.

“Recognize that a mask is not in lieu of the 6-foot perimeter, it is in addition to it,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The Governor wanted stores to close all self-service stations, like salad bars and sample tables.

Employers must use CDC guidelines as a framework for keeping frequently touched surfaces clean throughout the day.

The order prohibits employees who are sick from coming to work, especially if they have COVID-19 symptoms. They’re asked to develop daily screening routines for employees and accommodate workers who are most at risk for COVID-19.

“What we’re asking is that people keep a level head and read the orders,” Governor Whitmer said. “Make sure you understand them and ask questions if you don’t.”

Although it's not in the order, the Governor said on Let It Rip Sunday morning, shop with as few family members as possible to avoid crowding.

“Life will start to feel a little bit more normal,” Governor Whitmer says. “We are going to be wearing masks and observing smart practices for quite a while to keep COVID from coming back.”

The city of Detroit is taking these precautions a step further. Mayor Duggan is now making it mandatory for grocery store employers to have all their employees tested for COVID-19 by May 11th.

