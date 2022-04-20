Northern Michigan man charged after failing to report crash that fractured passenger's skull

A northern Michigan man was arrested after failing to report a serious traffic crash that left at least one individual with back injuries and a fractured skull.

Michigan State Police out of the Gaylord Post got a complaint about a serious injury crash in mid-March that wasn't reported when information about a severely injured individual came out of the Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

The individual had injuries to his back skull. The suspect driver, a 19-year-old Caden Michael Pinney of Boyne City was later arrested.

The events that unfolded prior to Pinney's arrest began on March 12 while the suspect was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra pickup truck.

In the early morning hours of March 12, the truck, carrying three passengers as well as Pinney, lost control and rolled over several times in Echo Township, which is located in Antrim County.

According to police, an unknown person towed the damaged truck to a friend's pole barn and the crash was never reported.

One of the occupants was first taken to Charlevoix Hospital before being taken to Traverse City.

After a report was submitted to the county prosecutor's office, a felony warrant was issued for Pinney on April 8. He was taken into custody on April 18.

Pinney faces a charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident, resulting in serious impairment or death.