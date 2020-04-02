Nurses gather to pray on rooftops during coronavirus pandemic

article

As hospital staffs across the country battle the coronavirus outbreak, many are turning to their faith to carry them through long, difficult days.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a stay-at-home order Wednesday as the state has at least 101 deaths due to the virus.

Of the Sunshine State's over 8,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, at least 82 patients are being treated at the Jackson Health System hospitals, where a medical team gathered in a circle to pray on the helipad.

"This is how we started our morning today," Danny Rodriguez, senior ER tech at Jackson South Medical Center, said in a statement to Fox News Wednesday.

"Our team said a prayer, asking God for guidance and protection while we are at work, and to keep us and our families safe," Rodriguez added.

Another powerful image was shared from a group of Nashville nurses on the roof of Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Advertisement

“It felt good to do this with some of my amazing co-workers," Angela Gleaves, a labor and delivery nurse, wrote on Facebook. "We could feel God’s presence in the wind. Know that you are all covered in prayer."

Americans have supported hospital staff by cheering at an appointed time daily across cities and businesses. In many areas, individuals have stepped up to donate meals to hospital workers as President Trump extended the CDC guidelines to stop the spread of the virus through April.

Read updates at FOXNews.com.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map