Oakland University announces tuition freeze amid COVID-19 pandemic

Oakland University has announced a freeze on tuition costs and announced a safety plan for reopening its campus this fall.

We talked with university president Dr. Ora Hirsch Pescovitz about the decisions they've been making.

"We made a decision that we will have no increase to tuition at Oakland University this fall, mostly because we know that families are experiencing a lot of financial distress and we know it's difficult for them to plan and we want them to be able to plan accordingly," she said.

Meanwhile, she said summer enrollment has been strong at the university while they still work to figure out what campus learning will look like in the fall.

"Oakland is blessed with not having huge lecture halls even our largest halls only have between 120, our largest classes are around 150 students. So we will actually break those down to smaller classes or take those large glasses and put them in very large rooms."