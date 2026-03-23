Oberon Day is here as Bell's Brewery releases latest batch

The Brief Bell's Brewery has released this year's batch of Oberon. Oberon Day helps usher in the start of spring. There are plenty of events around the state to get involved.



One of the best days of the year is here for Michigan's craft beer drinkers.

Bell's annual Oberon Day has arrived, and with it a new batch of one of the state's favorite wheat ales.

Frequently timed around the end of March, Oberon helps usher in the beginning of spring in Michigan — even if the temperatures don't make it seem like that's the case.

Oberon Day events in Metro Detroit

Oberon Day Celebration

3/23/2026 | 3pm

Howlers & Growlers | 15222 Charlevoix St, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230

Oberon Day Launch Celebration featuring Oberon, Oberon Light, and variants.

Oberon Day Celebration

3/23/2026 | 4pm

Ford’s Garage | 12575 Hall Rd, Utica

Oberon Week Tap Takeover featuring Oberon, Oberon Light, Oberon Mango Habanero, and Two Hearted.

Oberon Week Specials

3/23/2026 | 4pm

Johnny Black’s — All Locations

$5 all Bell’s all week: Two Hearted, Oberon, and Oberon Light.

Oberon Day Celebration

3/23/2026 | 5:30pm

Slow’s BBQ | 2138 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216

Oberon Day Launch Celebration featuring Oberon, Oberon Light, and variants.

Oberon Day Celebration

3/23/2026 | 6pm

LCA Bell’s Taphouse | 2645 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

Oberon Day Launch Celebration featuring Oberon, Oberon Light, and variants.

Oberon Day Celebration

3/23/2026 | 7pm

Ford’s Garage | 21367 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124

Oberon Day Launch Celebration featuring Oberon, Oberon Light, and variants.

Oberon Day Celebration

3/23/2026 | 12pm

The Bev | 31221 Southfield Rd, Beverly Hills, MI 48025

Oberon Day Launch Celebration featuring Oberon, Oberon Light, and variants.

Oberon Launch Celebration

3/24/2026 | 4pm

Mercury Bar | 2163 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216

Oberon Launch Celebration featuring Oberon, Oberon Light, and variants.

Oberon Day Party

3/24/2026 | 5pm

Thee Office | 128 S Main St, Romeo

Oberon Day Tap Takeover featuring Oberon, Mango Habanero, Oberon Light, Two Hearted, and Cold Hearted.

Oberon Tap Takeover and Trivia

3/24/2026 | 5pm

Brown Iron Brewhouse — Washington | 57695 Van Dyke Ave, Washington

Tap Takeover with Trivia at 7:30pm. Oberon, Oberon Light, Oberon variants, and Two Hearted.

Oberon Launch Celebration

3/24/2026 | 6pm

The Taphouse — Little Caesars Arena | 2645 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

Oberon Launch Celebration featuring Oberon, Oberon Light, and variants.

Oberon Party

3/26/2026 | 3pm

Dox Grillhouse | 25225 Jefferson Ave, St Clair Shores

Tournament Watch Party. $5 all Bell’s all week: Oberon, Oberon Light, and Two Hearted.

Oberon Launch Celebration

3/26/2026 | 6pm

Bierkeller Tavern & Eatery | 20085 Goddard Rd, Taylor, MI 48180

Oberon Launch Celebration featuring Oberon, Oberon Light, and variants.

Octopus Oberon Launch Party

3/26/2026 | 5pm

The Octopus Beer Garden | 152 N River Rd, Mt Clemens

Tap Takeover and Tigers Watch Party. Oberon ($5 during all Tigers games), Orange Vanilla Oberon, Mango Habanero Oberon, Oberon Light, and Two Hearted.

Oberon Party

3/27/2026 | 3pm

Sidecar Slider Bar | 44935 Hayes Rd, Sterling Heights

Oberon Tap Takeover and Tournament Watch Party. Oberon, Oberon Light, Oberon variants, and Two Hearted.

Oberon Launch Party

3/27/2026 | 5pm

Cabana Blue | 7317 Dyke Rd, Clay Township

Tap Takeover featuring Oberon, Mango Habanero Oberon, Orange Vanilla Oberon, Oberon Light, and Two Hearted.