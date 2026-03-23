Oberon Day is here as Bell's Brewery releases latest batch
(FOX 2) - One of the best days of the year is here for Michigan's craft beer drinkers.
Bell's annual Oberon Day has arrived, and with it a new batch of one of the state's favorite wheat ales.
Frequently timed around the end of March, Oberon helps usher in the beginning of spring in Michigan — even if the temperatures don't make it seem like that's the case.
Oberon Day events in Metro Detroit
Oberon Day Celebration
3/23/2026 | 3pm
Howlers & Growlers | 15222 Charlevoix St, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
Oberon Day Launch Celebration featuring Oberon, Oberon Light, and variants.
Oberon Day Celebration
3/23/2026 | 4pm
Ford’s Garage | 12575 Hall Rd, Utica
Oberon Week Tap Takeover featuring Oberon, Oberon Light, Oberon Mango Habanero, and Two Hearted.
Oberon Week Specials
3/23/2026 | 4pm
Johnny Black’s — All Locations
$5 all Bell’s all week: Two Hearted, Oberon, and Oberon Light.
Oberon Day Celebration
3/23/2026 | 5:30pm
Slow’s BBQ | 2138 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
Oberon Day Launch Celebration featuring Oberon, Oberon Light, and variants.
Oberon Day Celebration
3/23/2026 | 6pm
LCA Bell’s Taphouse | 2645 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
Oberon Day Launch Celebration featuring Oberon, Oberon Light, and variants.
Oberon Day Celebration
3/23/2026 | 7pm
Ford’s Garage | 21367 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124
Oberon Day Launch Celebration featuring Oberon, Oberon Light, and variants.
Oberon Day Celebration
3/23/2026 | 12pm
The Bev | 31221 Southfield Rd, Beverly Hills, MI 48025
Oberon Day Launch Celebration featuring Oberon, Oberon Light, and variants.
Oberon Launch Celebration
3/24/2026 | 4pm
Mercury Bar | 2163 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
Oberon Launch Celebration featuring Oberon, Oberon Light, and variants.
Oberon Day Party
3/24/2026 | 5pm
Thee Office | 128 S Main St, Romeo
Oberon Day Tap Takeover featuring Oberon, Mango Habanero, Oberon Light, Two Hearted, and Cold Hearted.
Oberon Tap Takeover and Trivia
3/24/2026 | 5pm
Brown Iron Brewhouse — Washington | 57695 Van Dyke Ave, Washington
Tap Takeover with Trivia at 7:30pm. Oberon, Oberon Light, Oberon variants, and Two Hearted.
Oberon Launch Celebration
3/24/2026 | 6pm
The Taphouse — Little Caesars Arena | 2645 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
Oberon Launch Celebration featuring Oberon, Oberon Light, and variants.
Oberon Party
3/26/2026 | 3pm
Dox Grillhouse | 25225 Jefferson Ave, St Clair Shores
Tournament Watch Party. $5 all Bell’s all week: Oberon, Oberon Light, and Two Hearted.
Oberon Launch Celebration
3/26/2026 | 6pm
Bierkeller Tavern & Eatery | 20085 Goddard Rd, Taylor, MI 48180
Oberon Launch Celebration featuring Oberon, Oberon Light, and variants.
Octopus Oberon Launch Party
3/26/2026 | 5pm
The Octopus Beer Garden | 152 N River Rd, Mt Clemens
Tap Takeover and Tigers Watch Party. Oberon ($5 during all Tigers games), Orange Vanilla Oberon, Mango Habanero Oberon, Oberon Light, and Two Hearted.
Oberon Party
3/27/2026 | 3pm
Sidecar Slider Bar | 44935 Hayes Rd, Sterling Heights
Oberon Tap Takeover and Tournament Watch Party. Oberon, Oberon Light, Oberon variants, and Two Hearted.
Oberon Launch Party
3/27/2026 | 5pm
Cabana Blue | 7317 Dyke Rd, Clay Township
Tap Takeover featuring Oberon, Mango Habanero Oberon, Orange Vanilla Oberon, Oberon Light, and Two Hearted.