Barrel-aged beers, pizza company in works as Eastern Market Brewing plans Royal Oak expansion
Eastern Market Brewing Co. is expanding into the old Roak taproom in Royal Oak.
Enjoy a brew at these 2021 craft beer festivals in Michigan
Numerous craft beer festivals are being hosted in Michigan in 2021.
Brew Detroit releases new DCFC beer -- Smoke Delay IPA
Brew Detroit's newest release is a brew for Detroit City Football Club.
New Holland Brewing Co. announces return of Dragon's Milk Triple Mash
New Holland Brewing Co.'s heavy-hitting Dragon's Milk Triple Mash returns in May.
Old Nation's limited-edition Tart Strawberry M-43 returns next week
Old Nation Brewing Co.'s limited edition Tart Strawberry M-43 is back next week.
Fermenta connects, empowers Michigan women in fermented beverage and food industries
Fermenta connects Michigan women in the fermented food and beverage industries.
Michigan’s Founders Brewing announces new beer aged in tequila barrels
The tart and tangy brew arrives next month.