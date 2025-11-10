Oh baby: Melvindale police officer delivers newborn during traffic stop

The Brief Melvindale police Cpl. Mike Hachem delivered a baby during a traffic stop. It happened early on Saturday morning after stopping a speeding vehicle on its way to the hospital. The officer's brother just happened to be the dispatcher who helped guide him through the successful delivery.



Early Saturday morning there was a miracle in Melvindale. A routine morning patrol turned into a moment police officers will never forget.

The backstory:

Police pulled over a couple speeding to the hospital on Oakwood. Inside the vehicle - mom ready to give birth.

Body camera video captured the crucial moments with Cpl Mohamed Hacham.

Cpl. Hachem: What do you feel? Do you feel like the babies coming out?"

Woman: "I feel the baby coming out."

Cpl. Hachem: "Take a couple breaths, calm down. I got rescue on the way."

But the baby wasn’t waiting - so the 911 dispatcher spoke to Cpl Hacham - who just happens to be his brother, with some guidance.

Dispatcher: "Listen carefully I’ll tell you exactly what you need to do. I need you to do lay her on her back in the center of the ground."

Cp; Hachem: "Just get out for me get out slowly ... can you lay the seat down? Can you lay the seat all the way down?

"I’m laying the seat all the way back. She’s unable to get out."

Dispatcher: "Okay. Make sure to remove all her clothing below her waist, raise her head above her shoulders."

And just like that, baby Galilea was born.

"Yep, baby's breathing, baby's crying."

Melvindale Interim Police Chief Chris Egan was happy at how his officer performed under pressure.

"I'm so proud of our officers, they helped this beautiful little girl come into this world," he said.

"She said Mohamed was a gift from God and the first thing he said is, praise the God and it was just a beautiful moment," Egan said.

"I was amazed at how the first responding team performed," said Daryl Campbell, assistant police chief. "They handled that perfectly - I don’t think I could have done any better."