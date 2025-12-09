Man charged for double shooting that killed man in apartment, wounded wife

article

The Brief An arraignment was held in a double shooting that killed a man and wounded his wife. A prosecutor said the suspect was demanding money. The suspect allegedly sold drugs to the woman in the past.



A Detroit man was arraigned for a double shooting that left a man dead and his wife wounded in an apartment last week.

The backstory:

Akawn Deshaun Smith was charged Monday for the Dec. 4 shooting at the Harris Plaza I complex on Houston Whittier near Chalmers at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 4.

According to the prosecutor, the female bought drugs from Smith, who went to the residence, looking for money she owed.

When her husband answered the door, and he asked about the money, Smith allegedly shot the husband and the woman.

Smith told officers he was at the apartment complex, but denies the shooting.

He claimed he was looking for money for a TV, saying he lives in an apartment above her, but he resides on a different street.

He is on parole for an armed robbery and carjacking. The MDOC has his alias as "Kapone," which he denied.

Smith's criminal record includes pleading guilty for carjacking and armed robbery, for which he was out on parole for.