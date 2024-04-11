O.J. Simpson dies at age 76, family says

article

O.J. Simpson, the NFL running back who was later infamously acquitted of his ex-wife's murder, has passed away at the age of 76. His family confirmed the news on Thursday.

"Our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," read a post on the official OJ Simpson X account. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren."

FILE - O. J. Simpson sits in Superior Court in Los Angeles on Dec. 8, 1994 during an open court session in the double murder case. (Photo credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The reports could not immediately be verified independently.

FILE - O.J. Simpson attends his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017, in Lovelock, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images)

Football career

A San Francisco native, Simpson was a Heisman Trophy winner at the University of Southern California. He was drafted first overall by the Buffalo Bills and went on to lead the league in rushing four separate times in the course of his 11-year career.

Simpson was named MVP in 1973 when he set the single-season rushing record of 2,003 yards.

He still holds the NFL records for:

Fastest player to gain 1,000 rushing yards in season

Fastest player to gain 2,000 rushing yards in season

Most rushing yards per game in a season

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX for updates.