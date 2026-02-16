Investigation underway after body found near Proud Lake in Commerce Township
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - An investigation is underway after a body was found near Proud Lake in Commerce Township on Monday morning.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office was called to Proud Lake Recreation Area just before 9 a.m. after a body of a man believed to be in his 20s was found by someone visiting the park.
No further details, including how the man died, are known at this time.
The Source: This information is from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.