Investigation underway after body found near Proud Lake in Commerce Township

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  February 16, 2026 11:50am EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - An investigation is underway after a body was found near Proud Lake in Commerce Township on Monday morning.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office was called to Proud Lake Recreation Area just before 9 a.m. after a body of a man believed to be in his 20s was found by someone visiting the park.

No further details, including how the man died, are known at this time. 

