One dead, another injured after Detroit grocery store shooting
(FOX 2) - One person is dead, and a second is in the hospital after gunfire rang out at a grocery store in Detroit on Friday.
Police are still investigating the deadly shooting at the King Cole Foods near Woodward.
What we know:
Detroit police responded to the area of Woodward Avenue and Clairmount Street at 2:32 p.m. after being dispatched five minutes earlier.
When they arrived, officers found bullet casings scattered around the entrance to the grocery store.
They also observed a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound lying in the vestibule. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
A second victim was also reported at a different hospital. They are in stable condition.
What we don't know:
There is no suspect information and police are still investigating and canvassing the scene.
The Source: Detroit police were cited for this story.