One dead, another injured after Detroit grocery store shooting

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The Brief Detroit police are investigating a deadly shooting at a grocery store. Police arrived at the King Cole Foods grocery store and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound around 2:23 p.m. Another person was shot and is in stable condition.



One person is dead, and a second is in the hospital after gunfire rang out at a grocery store in Detroit on Friday.

Police are still investigating the deadly shooting at the King Cole Foods near Woodward.

What we know:

Detroit police responded to the area of Woodward Avenue and Clairmount Street at 2:32 p.m. after being dispatched five minutes earlier.

When they arrived, officers found bullet casings scattered around the entrance to the grocery store.

They also observed a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound lying in the vestibule. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A second victim was also reported at a different hospital. They are in stable condition.

What we don't know:

There is no suspect information and police are still investigating and canvassing the scene.