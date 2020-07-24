Opening impression: Moustakas leads Reds over Tigers 7-1

Mike Moustakas drove in four runs in an emphatic first impression, teaming with fellow Cincinnati newcomers Shogo Akiyama and Nick Castellanos to turn the Reds' long-delayed opener into a 7-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

The Reds tried to make themselves relevant again by spending $165 million on free agents in the offseason. Moustakas and Castellanos each got $64 million as cornerstones of the rebuild.

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 24: Joey Votto #19 of the Cincinnati Reds hits a home run in the 5th inning against the Detroit Tigers during the Opening Day of the 2020 season for both teams at Great American Ball Park on July 24, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Expand

They combined to produce Cincinnati's first three runs, and Moustakas added a two-run homer as the Reds were off and running.

Akiyama, signed as a free agent after a stellar career in Japan, singled home a run in his first at-bat as a pinch hitter. Joey Votto added a solo homer.

Baseball returned to its professional roots Friday — 120 days after originally scheduled — without the traditional trimmings. Missing were the pregame parade, flyover and red-clad fans celebrating a city-wide holiday in the home of baseball's first pro team in 1869.

This one belonged to the newest Reds, right from the start.

Matthew Boyd (0-1) had trouble in his first opening start, immediately loading the bases on a walk, hit, and a hit batter. Up came Castellanos — a former Tiger — and he got plunked, too, getting his first RBI with the Reds without swinging the bat.

Castellanos doubled and scored on Moustakas' single in the third, drawing cheers from the grounds crew seated in the stands beyond third base.

Boyd needed 26 pitches to get the first out and 30 overall in the first inning, when manager Ron Gardenhire got his bullpen warming up. Boyd lasted five innings and gave up four runs on six hits.

SOCIAL JUSTICE

All the Tigers knelt while 15 Reds stayed on their feet during Major League Baseball's pregame recognition of Black Lives Matter, which included a moment of silence. In all, eight players remained kneeling during the anthem.

TRAINING ROOM

Tigers: Left-hander Daniel Norris threw a bullpen session Thursday. He's on the injured list after missing most of summer workouts following a positive test for COVID-19. Gardenhire plans to go slow with him.

Reds: Akiyama wasn't in the starting lineup because the Tigers were starting a left-hander.

UP NEXT

Tigers: Ivan Nova makes his Detroit debut. He's made 12 career starts against the Reds, going 5-7 with a 4.24 ERA.

Reds: Luis Castillo makes his first career appearance against the Tigers.