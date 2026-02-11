article

The Brief A social media personality from England said Michigan hospital staff accessed his private information without a work-related reason. Joshua Cauldwell-Clarke said he received a letter from the hospital about a data breach after being admitted to the hospital. Cauldwell-Clarke visited Michigan alongside his friend Jason Riley recently.



A social media influencer from England says his personal information was accessed at a hospital in Michigan while he and another were traveling through the state earlier this year.

Reading from a letter he received from an unnamed hospital, Joshua Cauldwell-Clarke posted a video on Instagram about a data breach involving his private details.

"It says in this letter we recently learned that on January 18th, January 19th, 2026, several ‘name of the hospital’ employees accessed your electronic health record without a work-related reason for doing so," he said. "This worries me."

Big picture view:

The video was posted to Cauldwell-Clarke's social account on Feb. 11.

He had previously posted several videos of his and Jason Riley's journey through Michigan, garnering a large following from residents seeing the British pair travel through the state.

At some time during their stay, Cauldwell-Clarke was hospitalized.

"The fact there's people out there now who know my personal address, and I keep parts of my life very private. They know where I live. They know a lot of information about me without my permission," he continued. "I do ask if I ever enter your place of work, and I have to go over personal information. Please do not take advantage of your right of access to that information."

Dig deeper:

The video continues with Cauldwell-Clarke thanking the hospital for the letter before emphasizing that others not take advantage of people while at their job.

"Yeah. Thank you to the hospital for the letter. So please do not take advantage of your role at work and access my personal information without a work-related reason," he said.