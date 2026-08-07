Orion Twp. emergency meeting discusses safety millages rejected by voters in Primary Election

The Brief Multiple townships, including Orion, failed to pass their safety millage in the Aug. 4 primaries. Without that funding, city officials say EMS services would face serious setbacks and slower response times.



An emergency meeting is taking place in Orion Township after voters elected not to renew the township’s fire and police millages.

Without that funding, EMS services would face serious setbacks and slower response times.

Big picture view:

So far at the meeting they’ve discussed other options to get on the ballot come November.

Two separate millages failed to pass. The police millage was a renewal of services and the fire millage was looking for an increase. The police millage provides 100% of the funding for the sheriff’s substation here in Orion Township, which staffs over thirty people.

Without that response, times would increase, as with the fire situation.

Dig deeper:

Other northern Oakland County communities also voted no on their safety millages including Highland Township, Brandon Township and Waterford.

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