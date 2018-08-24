10th Annual Dragon on the Lake Aug 23-26
The 10th Annual Dragon on the Lake is happening this weekend in Lake Orion.
Corvette Fest June 16 in Lake Orion
More than 150 Corvettes will be on display at this yaer's Corvette Fest.
Fork N Pint opens second location in Lake Orion
Fork N Pint recently opened up its second location just last month in Lake Orion.
Loose gunman in Oakland County was 'distraught by separation', says police
Authorities are continuing to search for a suspect throughout Oakland County after two people were critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Ortonville.
'Devil's Night: Dawn of the Nain Rouge' filming in Lake Orion
The legend of Detroit's Nain Rouge is hitting the big screen.
The Plateful Spread at Dragon on the Lake
Dragon on the Lake is an annual summer event that brings downtown Lake Orion alive.
Emergency repairs on Paint Creek dam in Lake Orion
Emergency repairs will take place this weekend on a dam in Lake Orion.
War Dog memorial dedicated in Lake Orion
The newest addition to The Orion Veterans Memorial in Lake Orion was unveiled Saturday, The War Dog Memorial.
Honest to Goodness Breakfast & Smoothies opens in Lake Orion
Honest to Goodness Breakfast & Smoothies is a new restaurant in Lake Orion, serving up taste foods made from primarily natural ingredients.
13th Annual CorvetteFest June 17
The 13th annual CorvetteFest is June 17 at Olde World Canterbury Village in Lake Orion.
Clergy, Cops and Beer at Lockhart's BBQ January 28
Lockhart's BBQ's pitmaster Chris Staniek joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School with Lake Orion Police Chief Jerry Narsh.
Dragon On The Lake Festival Aug 25-28
James Jenkins from Dragon On The Lake joins us in studio with Stockyard Chef Steve Crawford to tell us more about the event.
12th Annual Corvette Fest in Lake Orion June 11
Club President Tom Hoenle joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the event.