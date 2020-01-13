Over $800 in Nike gym shoes stolen from DICK's Sporting Goods on Telegraph

Bloomfield Township Police are looking for two men suspected of stealing over $800 in Nike gym shoes.

At approximately 9:15 p.m. Saturday night, two white men in their late 20's walked out of a DICK's Sporting Goods, located on 2105 Telegraph Rd, with a shopping cart full of NIKE basketball shoes, fleeing out the emergency exit at the rear of the store.

Police describe the first suspect as six feet tall and weighing 220 pounds with brown hair. The second suspect is also six feet tall and weighs 240 pounds with a facial tattoo.

Anyone with evidence of the crimes or could help identify the suspects are encouraged to call Bloomfield Township Police Department at (248) 433-7755