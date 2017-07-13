Celanti family estate in Turtle Lake Community
This edition of Love This House takes us to a rare and special find tucked away in Bloomfield Hills.
6th Annual Ya'ssoo Greek Festival May 26-28
The 6th Annual Ya'ssoo Greek Fesival is this Memorial Day weekend, May 26-28 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Bloomfield Hills.
'80s Indie comedy 'Pitching Tents' screening in Detroit
"Pitching Tents" is the coming of age Indie comedy about a teen who has to decide which path he will follow.
Joe Muer Seafood hiring event for new location
The owners of Joe Muer Seafood are holding a hiring event for their newest location in Bloomfield Hills.
Police: Maserati driver to blame in fatal Bloomfield Hills crash
Police on Wednesday said alcohol was to blame for a fatal crash involving a Maserati and a Subaru.
Heart of the Hills Run Oct. 2
Robert Dempster, Jay Cravens and Kaitlyn Lusk from Bloomfield Hills join us on The Nine to tell us more about the race.
U.S. Amateur Championship happening in Bloomfield Hills this week
FOX 2's Roop Raj takes us to the Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills to the 116th Amateur Championship.
12-year-old honored for saving mom
"All I did was save my mom," he says. "I know there are other kids around the world doing the same thing."