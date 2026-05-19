WB I-96 north of Lyon reopens after overturned semi blocks all lanes
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MILFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A semi-truck overturned on I-96 late Tuesday morning, leading to slowdowns near Milford Road.
What we know:
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported that all lanes on Westbound I-96 at Milford Road were blocked due to an overturned semi. The left flex lane is open for traffic. As of 12:55 p.m., all lanes have been reopened according to MDOT.
The crash was reported just before 10 a.m.
What we don't know:
It is unknown at this time what led to the crash or if anyone was injured.