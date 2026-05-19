WB I-96 north of Lyon reopens after overturned semi blocks all lanes

article

The Brief An overturned semi has halted traffic on I-96 on Tuesday morning. The crash was reported just before 10 a.m. It is unknown at this time what led to the crash.



A semi-truck overturned on I-96 late Tuesday morning, leading to slowdowns near Milford Road.

What we know:

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported that all lanes on Westbound I-96 at Milford Road were blocked due to an overturned semi. The left flex lane is open for traffic. As of 12:55 p.m., all lanes have been reopened according to MDOT.

The crash was reported just before 10 a.m.

What we don't know:

It is unknown at this time what led to the crash or if anyone was injured.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE: