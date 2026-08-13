38 horses seized from Milford Trail Ride company amid animal cruelty investigation

The Brief Dozens of horses were seized from a company in Milford after cruelty allegations. Oakland County Animal Control says they’ve been investigating "High Vibes Trail Rides" for weeks. With the help of Milford Police, Kensington Metro Park Rangers, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Animal Control seized those 38 horses.



An investigation is underway in Oakland County where 38 horses were seized from a company in Milford after allegations of cruelty, abuse or neglect.

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Oakland County Animal Control says they’ve been investigating "High Vibes Trail Rides" for weeks and are interviewing witnesses and examining the horses that are now housed at a rescue.

High Vibes in Milford provides trail rides in Kensington Metropark. They provided FOX 2 with photos from Wednesday when search warrants were executed at two different properties where they house their horses.

With the help of Milford Police, Kensington Metro Park Rangers, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Animal Control seized those 38 horses. Animal Control say veterinarians were with them and as the investigation continues, they will document conditions and compile information to eventually submit to the Oakland County Prosecutors’ Office, for potential charges.

"Horses, or any animals, have to be provided with sufficient food, water, shelter, sanitary conditions, exercise, and veterinary medical attention to maintain an animal in a state of good health – so missing one or more of those things potentially constitutes abuse, cruelty and neglect, so those are all the things we’re looking for," said Oakland County Animal Control Supervisor Patrick Fanning.

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However, supporters of the owner of High Vibes Trail Rides, Lucie Ptasznik, say she’s been in business ten years, has hundreds of great reviews and has the veterinarian reports to prove her horses are well cared for. Instead, they say, she is the victim of disgruntled former employees.

"Anytime Animal Control has been here, they’ve given a clear report every time nothing about these horses has changed since then – what has changed is that, a small number of people, including Lucie’s former employees with a personal grievance, have spent months now trying to tear Lucie’s reputation down, her business apart online and now that campaign has reached the point that a warrant was issued, and her horses were physically taken from her," said boyfriend Jason Roberts.

It’s important to note that no one has been charged, and it’s not even clear that anyone will be charged.

The investigation has a long way to go.