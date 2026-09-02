The Brief A 50-year-old construction worker was saved after a trench collapse in Oxford Township buried him up to his waist Tuesday afternoon. He was at a sanitary sewer extension project walking along the lip at the top of the trench when it gave way. Rescue crews spent hours working to save the worker, eventually getting him out just after 8 p.m.



Emergency crews jumped into action Tuesday afternoon when a construction worker became trapped in Northern Oakland County, spending hours recovering the 50-year-old after he fell into a trench.

The community of Oxford described it as "an army worked to save one."

Trench Rescue in Oxford

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Around 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 2, a call came into the Oxford Township Fire Department that a worker had gotten trapped.

An employee of the construction firm Swartz Creek was walking parallel to the trench when the edge gave way and he slid next to the trench box, according to the fire chief.

He was approximately 12 to 15 feet away from the original trench lip when it fell apart.

When the fire department arrived, he was buried to his waist. Chief Matthew Majestic said he was "in pretty good spirits" during the ordeal and he remained in contact with the man throughout the rescue.

Dig deeper:

Rescue teams from Oakland County spent hours digging out dirt, shoring up the sides of the trench, and eventually helping the worker get safe.

He was out of the trench by 8:05 p.m. and, according to Majestic, he walked up the ladder under his own power.

He was then flown to Corewell Health Hospital in Royal Oak for treatment.

What they're saying:

"It’s so nice to have a story with a happy ending," said Oxford Township Supervisor Jack Curtis. "These situations can go so wrong so quickly. I’m very thankful we have legions of highly trained heroes living among us who drop everything, race to the scene and get the job done. Thank you, everyone!"