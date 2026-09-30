Parents to be arraigned after toddler brings loaded gun to Canton daycare

The Brief On Monday, police officers were called to a daycare center after receiving a report of a toddler that had been found in possession of a loaded firearm. On Wednesday, police announced that both parents will be arraigned on Thursday, Oct. 1 in Plymouth. Additional information is expected to follow.



Police in Canton say both parents of a child in possession of a handgun at a daycare center are expected to be charged.

Update on the Canton toddler gun situation

Big picture view:

On Monday, police officers were called to a daycare center after receiving a report of a toddler that had been found in possession of a loaded firearm. The weapon was secured.

The incident happened at the Children's World Early Learning Center on Sheldon Road. Police told FOX 2 they have video of the toddler taking the firearm out while at the daycare. It was still in its holster.

On Wednesday, police announced that both parents will be arraigned on Thursday, Oct. 1 in Plymouth. Additional information is expected to follow.

Children's World Early Learning Center Responds

What they're saying:

The daycare issued a statement after the incident:

"We pride ourselves on being one of the safest centers in the Canton area. It is our priority. Although this incident was out of our control, we are very proud of our staff and especially the teacher who responded so quickly. It was an unfortunate incident. No one was hurt, and all safety measures were followed. Because of our attention to safety and our strict adherence to protocols, we avoided what could have been a tragedy."

Canton Police also responded, saying "our officers responded quickly, secured the weapon and immediately started an investigation."

An investigation is ongoing.

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