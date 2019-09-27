Parents of 2-year-old girl found in Detroit not getting her back - yet

A 2-year-old girl was in the arms of a Child Protective Services specialist is now staying with her grandmother after being found wandering the streets of Detroit alone, in the dark.



"Thank you whoever you are, for finding my daughter," said Alicia. "God bless your heart."

Detroit police brought the toddler to the city's Second Precinct after someone spotted her walking along Appoline Street near Chalfonte on the west side around 9 p.m. Thursday night.



"My daughter saw a guy carrying a little girl and she said the little girl was crying," said Joetta who lives nearby where the girl was seen.

She said about a half hour later the man knocked on her door asking her if the little girl was hers. The woman said no, taking her inside and calling police.

"She was scared so I gave her a cookie and my grandson's sippy cup," said Joetta.



Police picked up the little girl around 10:30 p.m. trying desperately to find the toddler's parents.



Police say the girl's parents didn't contact them until around 7 a.m. Friday morning. Her photo had already shared on television and social media.

"I heard that a child was missing and I got a call from my granny because she was watching the news," her mother said.

The toddler taken to Children's Hospital to be checked out and later - wearing a pink sweat suit, the little girl cried out for her mother inside Juvenile court Friday afternoon.

Apparently her mother and father had recently separated. The mother is living in Flint with their two children - and the father, in Detroit.

Both of them were at the Detroit home when the girl was put into bed, unsure how she got out.



"He said he locked the door," Alicia said. "I don't know if he didn't lock the bolt lock, just the bottom lock, because she can unlock that."

Meanwhile both of their children are now staying with grandparents as Child Protective Services tries to gather more information to determine if this was an accident - or neglect.

"I love my baby," Alicia said. "This is just something that happened that is not going to happen again."

Right now the child’s parents are due back in court Oct. 11th. They are both allowed to have supervised visits with their daughter.

