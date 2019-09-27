Parents claim 2-year-old girl found wandering in Detroit

A 2-year-old girl who was found wandering overnight in Detroit is safe, and her parents have come to the police station.

The child was found Thursday around 10:30 p.m. in the 15000 block of Appoline, near Chalfonte.

Her dad tells us she was staying at his house there and fell asleep while watching a movie, and that he put her to bed and locked up the house but at some point she was able to wander off.

She was found alone around 10:30 p.m. and eventually taken to DPD's second precinct. She's since been taken to Children's Hospital by CPS to make sure she's okay.

About six hours later her parents came to the police station looking for the girl.

They should be able to be reunited with her soon.