Partial SNAP funding coming to Michigan, says MDHHS

The Brief SNAP recipients in Michigan will receive partial benefits in November through contingency funding. This comes after benefits were paused at the beginning of November due to the federal government shutdown.



Michigan will gain partial SNAP funding for November starting Saturday as the federal government shutdown continues.

Big picture view:

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says they were told by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) that they will reduce SNAP maximum allotments to approximately 50% of the SNAP recipients’ benefit payments for the month of November.

This comes after benefits were paused at the beginning of November due to the federal government shutdown.

The partial funding is coming from the SNAP contingency funds, which will cover about half of the $9.2 billion that monthly SNAP benefit costs nationally.

The MDHHS said any new SNAP applications will be processed from October and November. However, it is not clear if applicants will receive November benefits, and they will await further guidance from the USDA.

Meanwhile, as long as no new court decisions take place, recipients will get their benefits by Nov. 8.

"We understand and share the disappointment many households feel about receiving only a portion of their November SNAP benefits. These benefits are a vital lifeline for many Michigan families, especially with the rising cost of food," said Elizabeth Hertel, director of MDHHS. "In addition to SNAP benefits, we encourage those in need to visit local food pantries as needed, which can be found by calling 2-1-1."

Dig deeper:

To help feed families amid the federal government shutdown, Governor Whitmer announced the state would provide $4.5 million to the Food Bank Council of Michigan.

The MDHHS also says Whitmer recently led a group of governors in a letter to President Donald Trump to prevent disruption to SNAP during the federal government shutdown.