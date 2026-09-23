Pedestrian killed in crash at Gratiot near Hall Road in Clinton Township

The Brief A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Gratiot near Hall Road. Gratiot was closed for the accident investigation Wednesday morning.



First responders are at the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash on Gratiot in Clinton Township early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

A pedestrian crossing the street was struck and killed.

The crash caused Gratiot to be closed south of Hall Road for an hours-long investigation. It was reopened just before 9 a.m.

What we don't know:

It is unclear as to the circumstances of the crash.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit Live: