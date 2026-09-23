Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian killed in crash at Gratiot near Hall Road in Clinton Township

By David Komer
FOX 2 Detroit
Car crashes
Published September 23, 2026 7:50 AM EDT
Published September 23, 2026 7:50 AM EDT
Fatal pedestrian crash closes Gratiot near Hall Road
Fatal pedestrian crash closes Gratiot near Hall Road

Fatal pedestrian crash closes Gratiot near Hall Road

A crash investigation is underway in Clinton Township Wednesday morning. 

The Brief

    • A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Gratiot near Hall Road.
    • Gratiot was closed for the accident investigation Wednesday morning.

FOX 2 - First responders are at the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash on Gratiot in Clinton Township early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Pedestrian crash in Clinton Township closes Gratiot
Pedestrian crash in Clinton Township closes Gratiot

Pedestrian crash in Clinton Township closes Gratiot

Video by SkyFOX. A large response of emergency vehicles are at Gratiot near Hall Road Wednesday morning. 

A pedestrian crossing the street was struck and killed. 

The crash caused Gratiot to be closed south of Hall Road for an hours-long investigation. It was reopened just before 9 a.m.  

What we don't know:

It is unclear as to the circumstances of the crash.  

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit Live:

Car crashesMacomb CountyClinton Township