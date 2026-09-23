Pedestrian killed in crash at Gratiot near Hall Road in Clinton Township
FOX 2 - First responders are at the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash on Gratiot in Clinton Township early Wednesday morning.
What we know:
A pedestrian crossing the street was struck and killed.
The crash caused Gratiot to be closed south of Hall Road for an hours-long investigation. It was reopened just before 9 a.m.
What we don't know:
It is unclear as to the circumstances of the crash.
Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.