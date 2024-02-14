Pedestrian killed in crash crossing Groesbeck Highway

A pedestrian was killed in a fatal crash with a car Monday night in Clinton Township.

The crash happened at Groesbeck Highway and Ulrich Street just after 10 p.m. involving a white 2007 Chrysler Sebring.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates that the pedestrian was crossing east on Groesbeck north of Ulrich. The driver of the Sebring remained on scene.

Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash for the pedestrian, according to investigators.

The Clinton Township Police Department is continuing the investigation and requests any witnesses to the crash or anyone having information pertinent to the crash, contact the police department at (586)493-7802 and/or Lt C. Allis at: (586)793-7935.

