Peso Bar takes on a different Mexican comfort food: pesole verde

If you're looking for a traditional Mexican meal for Christmas, tamales is the way to go. But Peso Bar has a new take with their pesole verde.

At Peso, you can get it served three different ways: In a Torta, in a Burrito or Al La Carte.

Pesole is a broth with tomatillos, peppers, cilantro, and more spices and seasonings stewed together with hominy.

Chef Antonio Reyna and Operating Partner Eddie Vargas showed us exactly how it's done. Get the recipe for yourself here.

And, if you're looking for a break this holiday season, Peso has 20 different margaritas. Check them out at 18th and Bagley in Detroit.