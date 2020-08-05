Peter Meijer wins Republican nomination for Michigan's 3rd District

article

Peter Meijer handily won the 3rd District's Republican nomination, beating out freshman state Rep. Lyn Afendoulis and three other Republicans for a seat formally held by Justin Amash.

Meijer, who is an Iraq War veteran and the grandson of the famed Midwest grocery chain, was expected to do well in the race, owning a sizeable chest of campaign donations and personal wealth, as well as solid name recognition.

He'll face Hillary Scholten, a civil rights attorney who worked under the Department of Justice under the Obama administration and the Demoncrats nominee for the seat.