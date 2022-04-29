Planning to have a bonfire this weekend? Michigan DNR urges safety to prevent wildfires

article

While this weekend will be good for a bonfire, dry grass and leaves left over from the winter can pose a fire risk.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is urging people to be careful with their fires to prevent wildfires.

It's not just bonfires that can be dangerous, though. ORVs and lawn equipment can cause fires when used near dry leaves or grass.

"Nine out of 10 wildfires in Michigan are caused by people, but following a few simple fire safety tips can reduce the risk for everyone," said Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist with the DNR.

Rogers offered fire safety tips:

Advertisement