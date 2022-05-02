Sheriff's helicopter lifts bounce house into the air with kids inside; 3 injured

Three children were taken to the hospital over the weekend after a bounce house the children were in was lifted into the air by a nearby police helicopter, according to authorities.

The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department held its annual open house on Saturday, April 30. Among the many displays was a bounce house for children. Around 10:30 a.m., a county Sheriff's helicopter was trying to land on the rooftop helipad of the police station, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. According to the department, the downward draft from the landing chopper forced the bounce house and several other canopies at the event to lift off the ground.

Three of the children inside the bounce house were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment, but SBCSD did not provide any information as to the chidlren's conditions. One other child in the bounce house during the incident didn't require medical attention, according to police.

Both the county Sheriff's department and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating this incident.