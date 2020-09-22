Police K9 tracks down missing Kindergartner lost in Maine woods

article

A police K9 in Maine quickly tracked down a missing little girl who had run off into the woods.

Maine State Police said a K9 unit was requested to assist in the search for a missing Kindergartner who had run off into the woods during recess.

K9 Dutch began tracking the child by using the scent from her jacket. He then quickly took off into the woods along with his handler, Trooper Zachary Fancy.

The two made their way deeper into the woods and thick brush. After tracking for over half a mile, police said Dutch began exhibiting signs that the child was nearby.

Dutch soon found the little girl crying and sitting on a rock with no shoes.

Troopers brought her out of the woods and reunited her with her relieved parents.