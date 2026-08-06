Detroit police search for person of interest linked to homicide on city's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are on the search for a person of interest in connection to a homicide on the city's east side.
Person of Interest sought by Detroit police
What they're saying:
Officials say they are looking to identify a person of interest seen in the photo above. Police say it is part of an investigation into a homicide that occurred on Monday just before midnight in the area of Burns and Goethe.
Investigators say the person of interest is a man in his 50s and was seen with the victim when they were shot.
Award to be given to those who help
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260.
Police have put out a $5,000 reward for information that moves the case forward.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Detroit Police Department.