Detroit police search for person of interest linked to homicide on city's east side

The Brief Police are searching for a person of interest linked to a homicide in Detroit. Investigators say the person of interest is a man in his 50s and was seen with the victim when they were shot.



Detroit police are on the search for a person of interest in connection to a homicide on the city's east side.

Person of Interest sought by Detroit police

What they're saying:

Officials say they are looking to identify a person of interest seen in the photo above. Police say it is part of an investigation into a homicide that occurred on Monday just before midnight in the area of Burns and Goethe.

Investigators say the person of interest is a man in his 50s and was seen with the victim when they were shot.

Award to be given to those who help

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260.

Police have put out a $5,000 reward for information that moves the case forward.