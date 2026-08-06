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Detroit police search for person of interest linked to homicide on city's east side

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 6, 2026 8:43 PM EDT
Published August 6, 2026 8:43 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Police are searching for a person of interest linked to a homicide in Detroit.
    • Investigators say the person of interest is a man in his 50s and was seen with the victim when they were shot.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are on the search for a person of interest in connection to a homicide on the city's east side.  

Person of Interest sought by Detroit police

What they're saying:

Officials say they are looking to identify a person of interest seen in the photo above. Police say it is part of an investigation into a homicide that occurred on Monday just before midnight in the area of Burns and Goethe.

Investigators say the person of interest is a man in his 50s and was seen with the victim when they were shot. 

Award to be given to those who help

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260.

Police have put out a $5,000 reward for information that moves the case forward.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Detroit Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit