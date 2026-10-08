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Two pedestrians struck in Inkster crash; witness heard 'clud' of both bodies

By David Komer
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 8, 2026 8:22 AM EDT
Published October 8, 2026 8:22 AM EDT
Two pedestrians struck by speeding driver in Inkster
Two pedestrians struck by speeding driver in Inkster

Two pedestrians struck by speeding driver in Inkster

A witness spoke to FOX 2 about the crash that took place at Inkster Road and Avondale that injured two people. 

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Inkster police are investigating after two pedestrians were struck in a crash Thursday morning.

What we know:

First responders were first at the scene sometime after 6 a.m. in the area of Inkster Road and Avondale. 

Joey Allen was a witness to the crash. 

"They were both hit pretty bad," he said. "It looked like they were hit at least 10 feet or more. (The driver) had to have been pretty fast. He went by my car so fast I heard the ‘clud’ of both bodies and I can't get it out of my head."

Two people hit in pedestrian crash on Inkster Road
Two people hit in pedestrian crash on Inkster Road

Two people hit in pedestrian crash on Inkster Road

Two people were struck early Thursday morning in Inkster at Inkster Road and Avondale. 

The intersection has been reopened but police remain nearby for the ongoing investigation, and Garden City police are assisting. 

What we don't know:

Inkster police at scene of pedestrian crash
Inkster police at scene of pedestrian crash

Inkster police at scene of pedestrian crash

Inkster and Avondale roads are closed for a pedestrian crash Thursday morning. 

It is unclear what the circumstances of the crash were and the condition of the victims.

The Source: Information for this report is from a FOX 2 crew at the scene of the crash. 

Crime and Public SafetyCar crashesInksterWayne County