Two pedestrians struck in Inkster crash; witness heard 'clud' of both bodies

Inkster police are investigating after two pedestrians were struck in a crash Thursday morning.

What we know:

First responders were first at the scene sometime after 6 a.m. in the area of Inkster Road and Avondale.

Joey Allen was a witness to the crash.

"They were both hit pretty bad," he said. "It looked like they were hit at least 10 feet or more. (The driver) had to have been pretty fast. He went by my car so fast I heard the ‘clud’ of both bodies and I can't get it out of my head."

The intersection has been reopened but police remain nearby for the ongoing investigation, and Garden City police are assisting.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what the circumstances of the crash were and the condition of the victims.