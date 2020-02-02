Police search for 2 suspects involved in 7 Mile auto store robbery

Detroit Police are looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery that happened Saturday night around 8:00 in the 14600 block of West 7 Mile Road.

Police say the two suspects approached the counter at an auto parts store and demanded money from the cashier, a 26-year-old man. The cashier complied and then the suspects demanded more money from the company’s safe.

The suspects got away with the money.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The first suspect is being described as a black man in his 20s, around 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen armed and wearing a green hooded sweater.

The second suspect a black man in his 20s around 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black mask, a black hooded sweater and he was also armed.

The circumstances surrounding the injury are still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

Editor's Note: This story and police originally said the robbery happened at a dollar store.