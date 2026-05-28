Man in custody after allegedly trying to lure Livingston County girl into woods

UPDATE 12:30 p.m. May 28: The man has been located, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police in Livingston County are currently looking for a man who reportedly tried to lure an 8-year-old girl into the woods Wednesday.

According to Michigan State Police, the child was riding her bike on Rosemary Lane in Brighton Township around 7 p.m. when she was approached by a person who appeared to be a door-to-door salesman. That person tried to lure the girl to the woods for "a surprise."

When confronted by the girl's father, the man fled in what police described as a "Segway-type vehicle." He was last seen in the area of Old US-23 and Alger Drive.

The suspect is described as possibly a white or Hispanic male, last seen wearing blue shorts, a black polo shirt, and a light green ball cap. He was also wearing an ID badge for a pest control company.

What you can do:

Anyone with information, including footage from security cameras, is asked to contact police at 810-227-1051.